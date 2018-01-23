Tsunami warning in effect after magnitude-7.9 earthquake off Alaska

#BREAKING: Tsunami confirmed, but warning DOWNGRADED to an advisory. Watch for west coast canceled. Overall good news as tsunami wave height looks smaller. #alaskaearthquake pic.twitter.com/3LeBaBEYVn — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) January 23, 2018

A magnitude-7.9 earthquake detected in the Gulf of Alaska has triggered tsunami warnings in Alaska and tsunami watches across several Western states.

A tsunami warning is in effect for southeast and south Alaska, including the Alaska Peninsula and Aleutian Islands, as well as British Columbia in Canada. A tsunami watch is in effect for California, Oregon and Washington, according to the Tsunami Warning Center.

As of 2:29 a.m. (6:29 a.m. ET), water in the harbor near Kodiak was receding, the city’s police department tweeted, after earlier urging residents to get at least 100 feet above sea level.

Tue Jan 23 10:07:47 UTC 2018 event picture pic.twitter.com/qeKKqFTysB — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 23, 2018

"Citizens should remain in place and wait for further updates," Kodiak police said.

Tsunami watch for WA/OR/CA coastal areas has been canceled. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 23, 2018

UPDATE: Posted just minutes ago there are reports of the tide rising three feet in the last few minutes and continues to fluctuate. https://t.co/ofEoHVfHA2 pic.twitter.com/i5csYJKKne — WAFB (@WAFB) January 23, 2018

Only report so far: 1/2 foot rise – 6” – change in Old Harbor, Kodiak. Via @NWS_NTWC — Dave Snider (@DaveSnider) January 23, 2018

A little excitement this morning trying to evacuate my 80 year old father off his boat in dog bay, kodiak Alaska pic.twitter.com/T2GedC5WMx — Ryan Horwath (@horwath_ryan) January 23, 2018

VIDEO: Tsunami sirens wail in coastal communities across Alaska; evacuations underway https://t.co/yDX9oanoRO pic.twitter.com/p6HA3n4QvD — BNO News (@BNONews) January 23, 2018