Travelers caught with guns at airports last year were ordered to pay approximately $1.45 million in civil penalties by the Transportation Security Administration, according to a report.

The TSA imposed the fines after filing more than 4,000 actions against gun-carrying travelers, The Washington Post reports.

TSA has the authority to assess civil penalties of up to $13,000 for travelers who bring weapons to airports. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900.

Violators are also subject to criminal charges.

Travelers can fly with guns in checked bags if the weapons are declared and properly secured.