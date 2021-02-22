‘Try to be less white’: Coca-Cola hit with backlash over ‘confronting racism’ training course

Coca-Cola found itself at the center of controversy on Friday after a viral social media post revealed that some Coca-Cola employees completed a racial sensitivity training course that teaches participants how to “be less white.”

Images of the course were shared by psychologist Karlyn Borysenko, an activist who is fighting against critical race theory, who obtained the images from an “internal whistleblower” at Coca-Cola.

One of the slides in the course titled, “Confronting Racism,” states, “Understanding What it Means to Be White, Challenging What it Means to Be Racist.”

Another slide states, “To be less white is to:” “be less oppressive,” “be less arrogant,” “be less certain,” “be less defensive,” “be less ignorant,” “be more humble,” “listen,” “believe,” “break with apathy,” and to “break with white solidarity.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --