Truth: Democrats Feed Racism to Control Our Black Community

or the past few months, we have witnessed the raw and unmasked Democrat Party, live and in living color. Their constituents are rioting, looting, and murdering because they have finally realized that there are only three areas where the government is supremely prolific and highly efficient: theft, incarceration, and killing.

Outside this “Iron Triangle” government fails horribly at education, protection, health care, economic development, border security, drug enforcement and infrastructure. Yet after months of economic collapse, pandemic hysteria and racial anarchy, where 60 years of Democrat Party abuse of Black America was revealed, black leadership still chooses the government as its vehicle to solve these indignities. Why? Because this is what the Democrats desire.

Except for a brief time during Reconstruction, there has never been a time since its inception in 1800 that the Democrats have not had absolute control over most of the black population in America. They have used race in one way or another to maintain power ever since.

The fact that one-hundred fifty years since the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments were ratified and fifty-six years since the 1964 Civil Rights Act, blacks are still rioting over racism and still begging government to eradicate it, should tell us something: The Democrat Party uses racism to subdue and control black Americans, not eradicate racism to institute justice. Ending racism would end the Democrats’ stranglehold on Black America.

The proof of this charge is evidenced in a June 4, 2020, Washington Post story, in which a devastating critique highlights the Democrat Party’s dismal failure, in its fake effort, to narrow the wealth gap between black and white Americans. Heather Long and Andrew Van Dam write, “In many ways, the gap between the finances of black and whites is still as wide as it was in 1968.” The story illustrates the fact that in 1968 the average black household had $6,674 in wealth compared to $70,786 for a white household. In 2016 the typical black household had $13,024 in wealth vs $149,703 for a white household. – READ MORE

