TRUMPWORLD: Grandson Of Iran Revolution’s Founder Says Government Could Fall

Enough unrest has spread in Iran that the grandson of the Islamic cleric who founded the theocratic state of Iran in 1979 said that it is possible the Islamic government could fall.

Speaking at his grandfather’s former home in Tehran on Saturday, Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of Ayatollah Rouhollah Khomeini, and who is also a cleric, said, “Continuous fragmentation of society; spreading hatred, grudge, hypocrisy, double standards and dishonesty is a bad sign for the government. … Nothing should be imposed on the people in the Iranian society.”

According to Radio Free Europe Radio Liberty, Hassan Khomeini is “close to reformist critics of Iran’s leadership.”

Hassan Khomeini added, “If we see our principles have faded and we are sticking to rudimentary matters, this is an alarming sign that our society has problems.” According to Iran News Wire, which said Khomeini’s remarks were broadcast by the ISNA state-run news agency, Khomeini stated, “We must find the rules for human behavior and the causes of stability and collapse in order to live according to them. Otherwise there is no guarantee that we (regime) will stay and others will go. If you do not follow the rules, they will take the arena from you. … If you see that in a society, instead of paying attention to the principles of a society and the problems and the foundations of social relations, only appearances are addressed, this would lead to misfortune for governments. … Dividing the society constantly and spreading hatred and hypocrisy constantly, forces individuals into dual personality, pushing them away from honesty.” – READ MORE