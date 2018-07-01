Trump’s White House Payroll Cuts Could Save $22 Million For Americans

President Donald Trump’s White House expense cuts might save up to $22 million for American taxpayers compared to the Obama administration.

The president refused to take a salary, and also cut spending on first lady Melania Trump’s staff, according to a Forbes report. Melania Trump only has 10 staffers. In contrast, former first lady Michelle Obama had 24 staffers, who were paid a total of $1.6 million in 2009.

There are 95 fewer employees in the White House than there were in former President Barack Obama’s 2010 White House. Trump’s White House cuts have already saved taxpayers $11 million, according to Forbes.– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1