Politics
Trump’s White House Payroll Cuts Could Save $22 Million For Americans
President Donald Trump’s White House expense cuts might save up to $22 million for American taxpayers compared to the Obama administration.
The president refused to take a salary, and also cut spending on first lady Melania Trump’s staff, according to a Forbes report. Melania Trump only has 10 staffers. In contrast, former first lady Michelle Obama had 24 staffers, who were paid a total of $1.6 million in 2009.
There are 95 fewer employees in the White House than there were in former President Barack Obama’s 2010 White House. Trump’s White House cuts have already saved taxpayers $11 million, according to Forbes.– READ MORE
