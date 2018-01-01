Trump’s War on Regulations: More Than 1,500 Withdrawn, Delayed or Under Review, Plus $570 Million in Savings

Shortly after being elected president, Donald Trump signed an executive order directing all federal agencies to find two regulations to cut for every new one issued. Agencies also were asked to pay for new regulatory costs by eliminating existing rules.

In December, Trump said the goals set out in that executive order had not only been met but exceeded.

“We blew our target out of the water,” Trump said, noting that his administration had eliminated 22 regulations for every new one put in place.

The Associated Press reported on Trump’s remarks at the White House as he stood next to giant stacks of paper representing the regulatory slashing his administration has done over the past year.

“For many decades, an ever-growing maze of regulations, rules, restrictions has cost our country trillions and trillions of dollars, millions of jobs, countless American factories, and devastated many industries,” Trump said. – READ MORE

