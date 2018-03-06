Trump’s Tariffs Said to ‘Fulfill His Campaign Promises’ to Put ‘America First’

President Donald Trump’s new steel and aluminum tariffs are being imposed because he wants to “fulfill his campaign promises to the American people and defend American workers,” White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on the “Fox News Sunday” television program.

Director of the White House National Trade Council, Navarro praised Trump’s decision to impose a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum — an action immediately met with outrage from U.S. trading partners and concern from U.S. lawmakers.

Navarro, who also advises Trump on trade and industrial policy, dismissed those worries, however, and emphasized that Trump defeated his political opponents in the 2016 presidential election because of his “America First” policies.

“In terms of the Republican Party, let’s remember this: Donald Trump ran against 16 Republicans. None of those Republicans supported Donald Trump’s positions on trade. He beat every one of them,” he said. “And then Donald Trump went on [against] a Democratic opponent who didn’t support his positions on trade, and he beat [her], too.”

“What Donald Trump wants to do is fulfill his campaign promises to the American people and defend American workers,” Navarro continued. “The reason why the president is doing this is because if he doesn’t do this, we will lose our … aluminum industry very quickly, and our steel industry very quickly thereafter.” – READ MORE

