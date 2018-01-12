Trump’s Secretary of the Interior Has an Innovative Plan to Reform His Agencies

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke wants to restructure his department and relocate tens of thousands of government workers closer to the regions they oversee, The Washington Post reports.

The overhaul would be the largest undertaking in the Department of the Interior’s 168-year history.

Zinke’s plan divides the U.S. into 13 regions and moves bureau headquarters into the heart of each.

The move would improve Americans’ access to government officials, especially in the West, and make Interior more cohesive as a whole.

“If you look at the way we’re presently organized, all the bureaus under Interior have different regions … and are not aligned geographically,” Zinke told The Washington Post.

As agency boundaries and responsibilities are currently structured, five bureaus could have a stake in managing a small section of a stream. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced Thursday that he fired four senior managers at the Department of the Interior for “inappropriate conduct,” including sexual harassment.

Interior spokeswoman Heather Swift said in an email that while she could not provide specifics, the managers “abused their authority to intimidate or harass fellow employees. This includes but is not limited to sexual harassment,” ABC News reported.

Zinke also spoke directly on the matter and called for “culture change.” – READ MORE