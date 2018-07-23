Trump’s Russia ambassador fires back at columnist telling him to resign

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman is responding to a writer who called for him to resign in a fiery column at a newspaper owned by Huntsman’s family.

Robert Gehrke urged Huntsman to step down following President Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin with a column in The Salt Lake Tribune, which is owned by Huntsman’s brother.

Gehrke wrote that Huntsman should use his status to speak out against Trump.

“To remain silent and continue to serve this president would be complicity in the undoing of our nation and its status as a world leader,” Gehrke wrote. “Come home, Mr. Huntsman. Your country needs you.”

In his own column, published Saturday, Huntsman defended his decisionto continue working for the Trump administration.

“I’ve been around politics long enough to understand the moment we face and the legitimate arguments on all sides,” he wrote. “In fact, I regularly advocate in a hostile environment for the very values that allow us to have this conversation.”- READ MORE

