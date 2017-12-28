Trump’s Reversal of Obama-Era War Tactics Results in Devastating Losses for ISIS

ISIS has lost 98 percent of its territory in Iraq and Syria with half of those losses coming during the 11 months President Donald Trump has been in office, according to Fox News.

The quick progress in the war against ISIS comes as President Trump reversed the rules of the Obama White House and allowed his military commanders more autonomy on the ground, giving them the authority to attack in real time.

According to the former head of U.S. Air Force intelligence, retired Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula, Obama’s war strategy was cumbersome and put civilian lives in danger:

The rules of engagement under the Obama administration were onerous. I mean what are we doing having individual target determination being conducted in the White House, which in some cases adds weeks and weeks. The limitations that were put on actually resulted in greater civilian casualties.

“Micromanagement from Washington, DC, does not win battles,” President Trump said in August. “These killers need to know they have nowhere to hide, that no place is beyond the reach of American might and American arms. Retribution will be fast and powerful.” – READ MORE

