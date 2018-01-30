Trump’s reported order to fire Mueller was just ‘New York talk,’ Manchin says

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Sunday that President Trump’s reported order to dismiss special counsel Robert Mueller was “New York talk” not to be taken literally.

“I look at it strictly as the New York language that they have which is different than most other people,” Manchin, who in the past has bucked his party to back the president on certain issues, told NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

The New York Times reported late Thursday that Trump ordered Mueller fired this past June, a month after the former FBI Director was appointed to oversee the investigation into alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russian officials.

The paper reported that Trump backed off his directive after White House counsel Don McGahn threatened to resign. Other organizations, including Fox News, have reported that Trump discussed firing Mueller, but was talked out of doing so by McGahn and other officials. – READ MORE

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), appearing on CNN Sunday morning, slammed House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for calling President Donald Trump’s new immigration proposal a plan to “make America white again” on Friday.

“You know what? We don’t need that type of rhetoric on either side,” Manchin told CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union. Asked whether that meant he “condemned” Pelosi’s remark, Manchin replied that his criticism would apply to both sides: “I’m condemning all this crazy rhetoric that goes on. Just because someone’s a Republican — it’s not my enemy. And we have to work together.”

Manchin was cautiously open to Trump’s plan, hinting that he wanted to see more illegal aliens eligible for a “path to citizenship.” – READ MORE