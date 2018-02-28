Trump’s removal from office sole focus of college course

A California university is offering a class focused solely on the topic of removing President Trump from office.

San Diego State University is offering a one-unit course in March called “Trump: Impeachment, Removal or Conviction?” taught by Professor John Joseph Cleary.

“Focus will be on the two constitutional grounds: impeachment and removal (25th Amendment), and the possible charges of the independent counsel,” the course description reads in part, as first reported by university watchdog group, Campus Reform.

The class will cover “grounds for impeachment, removal, or indictment” such as “conflict of interests, foreign emoluments, climate change, racism, religious bias, improper influence, nepotism, and a host of crimes, including conspiracy, false statements, and obstruction of justice.”

The only required reading is Allan Lichtman’s “The Case for Impeachment” in which the American University professor “makes the case for impeaching the 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump.” – READ MORE

