Trump’s Quiet Shake Up at DOD Reorganizes Cyber Command, Preps for New NSA Chief
U.S. Cyber Command has quietly reorganized its hierarchy to include a second deputy, a three-star general who reports to the commander.
The move comes after President Donald Trump, in accordance with Congressional mandate, directed Cyber Command to elevate to a full unified combatant command out from under Strategic Command. It also takes place as the agency prepares for a new commander with the expected retirement of Adm. Michael Rogers this spring.
As a result of the reorganization, Fifth Domain has learned that Army Lt. Gen. William Mayville is serving as deputy commander at the organization. The position did not previously exist, and the Pentagon did not announce Mayville’s move to the new job.
The Defense Department announced in June that Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart, who most recently served as the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, was nominated to serve as the deputy commander of Cyber Command.
The organizational change, according to a congressional staffer who requested anonymity to speak more freely, is aimed at helping navigate the command through the elevation and eventual split from the National Security Agency without interrupting the regular day-to-day activities.