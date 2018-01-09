True Pundit

Politics Security

Trump’s Quiet Shake Up at DOD Reorganizes Cyber Command, Preps for New NSA Chief

Posted on by
Share:

U.S. Cyber Command has quietly reorganized its hierarchy to include a second deputy, a three-star general who reports to the commander.

The move comes after President Donald Trump, in accordance with Congressional mandate, directed Cyber Command to elevate to a full unified combatant command out from under Strategic Command. It also takes place as the agency prepares for a new commander with the expected retirement of Adm. Michael Rogers this spring.

As a result of the reorganization, Fifth Domain has learned that Army Lt. Gen. William Mayville is serving as deputy commander at the organization. The position did not previously exist, and the Pentagon did not announce Mayville’s move to the new job.

The Defense Department announced in June that Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart, who most recently served as the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, was nominated to serve as the deputy commander of Cyber Command.

The organizational change, according to a congressional staffer who requested anonymity to speak more freely, is aimed at helping navigate the command through the elevation and eventual split from the National Security Agency without interrupting the regular day-to-day activities.

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

DoD quietly reorganizes Cyber Command to shepherd command through elevation
DoD quietly reorganizes Cyber Command to shepherd command through elevation

Cyber Command has created a second deputy commander position to help the command move through elevation of unified combatant command.
Defense News Defense News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: