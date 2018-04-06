Trump’s Pro-Life Message: Children Have Dignity ‘From Conception’

President Trump broke his promise to pro-lifers recently by signing an omnibus bill that fully funded the abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood. While pro-lifers won’t forget the betrayal, they aren’t overlooking the fact that the president makes a point of bestowing dignity on the unborn with some of his actions and his rhetoric.

Most recently, in a Presidential Proclamation declaring April as “Child Abuse Prevention Month,” President Trump openly stated that children have dignity from “the moment of conception.”

“We must always remember that all children are blessings from our Creator,” Trump declares in the proclamation. “They are endowed from conception with value, purpose, and human dignity. They are a source of unmatched joy, and they represent our Nation’s future.”

The president also calls for an end to child abuse and a mistreatment of children.

Pro-life leaders fully endorse the statement, not only as it pertains to a child’s dignity, but also as it pertains to abortion being child abuse. In fact, the abortion culture has been shown to increase child abuse culture, which makes perfect sense. So long as children remain “choices” that can be discarded in a petri dish, then it comes as no surprise that abuse of children will only increase. – READ MORE

