Trump’s October Surprise for Dems Is New ‘Middle Class Tax Cut’

President Donald Trump dropped something totally unexpected on Democrats and the mainstream media — “a very major tax cut for middle-income people” — while campaigning Saturday in Nevada.

“We are looking at putting in a very major tax cut for middle-income people,” Trump told reporters just before boarding Air Force One to return to the nation’s capital.

“And if we do that it will be, I would say, probably sometime just prior to November. We are going to be putting in, and are studying right now around the clock, a very major tax cut for middle income people.”

The new proposal would slash taxes “not for business at all, but for middle income people,” Trump continued. “The last one was for middle income taxpayers and for business, and now our businesses are now coming back because of it.”

The president said Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) is working on the proposal, as is House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas). Brady (pictured above right) has been Trump's most outspoken advocate for a second tax cut.