Trump’s Numbers Rise with Both GOP & Dems as Media Immigration Attacks Backfire

The media coverage painted Trump as some sort of heartless and racist authoritarian dictator who hated brown children and even smeared government officials and immigration enforcement agents as Nazi leaders and stormtroopers carrying out the despicable orders of a tyrant.

But according to The Hill, that over-the-top hyperbole and rhetoric on the immigration either backfired or had no tangible effect on the electorate as Trump’s approval numbers actually rose in one particular poll while all of that media negativity was ongoing.

A Harvard CAPS/Harris poll conducted near the end of June showed that Trump’s approval rating had ticked up two points since May to 47 percent, near that poll’s previous high mark of 49 percent set last year.

The rise in the president’s overall approval rating included an astonishing 10-point gain among Hispanic voters, who one would presume based on media coverage would be the segment of society most averse to a “racist” president ripping brown families apart at the border.

Trump’s approval also rose six points among Republican voters and even ticked up four points among Democrats while dropping a similar amount among independent voters.

The pollsters suggested that the rise in Trump’s numbers were largely attributable to the strengthening economy and the seemingly successful summit in Singapore with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un on denuclearization and peace on the Korean peninsula, and were shocked that the immigration issue hadn’t hurt him as they’d predicted. – READ MORE

