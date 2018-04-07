Trump’s Now Writing His Own WaPo Headlines and It’s Amazing to Watch

Trump’s criticism of The Post amped-up in recent weeks as he set his sights on the allegedly unfair business practices by Amazon, which is owned by billionaire CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns WaPo.

On Thursday, Trump took to Twitter to rewrite what he viewed as a negatively slanted and misleading WaPo headline.

Trump tweeted, “The Fake News Washington Post, Amazon’s ‘chief lobbyist,’ has another (of many) phony headlines, ‘Trump Defiant As China Adds Trade Penalties.’ WRONG! Should read, ‘Trump Defiant as U.S. Adds Trade Penalties, Will End Barriers And Massive I.P. Theft.’ Typically bad reporting!”

The Fake News Washington Post, Amazon’s “chief lobbyist,” has another (of many) phony headlines, “Trump Defiant As China Adds Trade Penalties.” WRONG! Should read, “Trump Defiant as U.S. Adds Trade Penalties, Will End Barriers And Massive I.P. Theft.” Typically bad reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2018

The WaPo article implied that the proposed tariffs on certain imports from China — which resulted in China proposing their own additional tariffs on some American goods in retaliation — had sparked a trade war between the two economic powerhouses. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1