‘Trump’s now a fraud!’: Alex Jones CRIES during rant about Syria attack on InfoWars livestream (VIDEO)

Alex Jones on Trump launching strikes in Syria… pic.twitter.com/FkPt3xnok4 — Andrew Peng (@TheAPJournalist) April 14, 2018

President Donald Trump’s announcement that he authorized a military airstrike on Syria made InfoWars founder Alex Jones completely lose it and break down in tears during a bizarre livestream Friday night.

Shortly after Trump said he was joining forces with France and Britain in a coordinated ‘precision strike’, Jones hopped on a two-hour InfoWars livestream saying Trump’s decision made him ‘sick’.

‘They said if you just turn against Trump it would be better, but he was doing good, and that’s what makes it so bad,’ he said, getting emotional. – READ MORE

