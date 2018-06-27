Trump’s No. 1 deal maker, Jared Kushner, takes winning streak to Wisconsin for 13,000 jobs

Fresh from a whirlwind peace mission through the Middle East, the administration’s top deal maker, Jared Kushner, is heading to Wisconsin Wednesday with President Trump to celebrate the biggest jobs deal of his young White House career, the groundbreaking of the massive Foxconn Technology Group project.

While Trump will likely be the focus of the event to highlight the $10 billion investment from FoxConn, the Taiwanese manufacturer best known for making Apple’s iPhones, it will also be a crowning moment for Kushner who helped negotiate the deal, his biggest in the U.S. and set to create 13,000 jobs.

It joins a growing list of deals administration officials credit to Trump’s son-in-law:

And don’t forget his behind-the-scenes role as the Trump presidential campaign’s CEO. – READ MORE

