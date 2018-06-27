Politics
Trump’s No. 1 deal maker, Jared Kushner, takes winning streak to Wisconsin for 13,000 jobs
Fresh from a whirlwind peace mission through the Middle East, the administration’s top deal maker, Jared Kushner, is heading to Wisconsin Wednesday with President Trump to celebrate the biggest jobs deal of his young White House career, the groundbreaking of the massive Foxconn Technology Group project.
While Trump will likely be the focus of the event to highlight the $10 billion investment from FoxConn, the Taiwanese manufacturer best known for making Apple’s iPhones, it will also be a crowning moment for Kushner who helped negotiate the deal, his biggest in the U.S. and set to create 13,000 jobs.
It joins a growing list of deals administration officials credit to Trump’s son-in-law:
- The emergence of a Middle East peace outline.
- Work bringing the 2028 Summer Olympics back to Los Angeles.
- A $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia.
- Securing soccer’s World Cup in North America in 2026, with an expected 75 percent of the games being played in the U.S., the rest in Canada and Mexico.
- Bipartisan support for criminal justice reform.
And don’t forget his behind-the-scenes role as the Trump presidential campaign’s CEO. – READ MORE
