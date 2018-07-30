Trump’s new VA chief plans to retool agency leadership: report

President Trump‘s new Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Robert Wilkie is planning a series of personnel moves at the department after he is sworn in on Monday, according to a Washington Post report.

Wilkie will seek to reassign and sideline a number of political appointees, who have been blamed for dwindling morale among VA’s career employees, the Post reported.

That includes acting secretary Peter O’Rourke and much of his leadership team. O’Rourke drew scrutiny for allegedly politicizing the agency. The Post reported earlier this month that he had moved to purge or reassign employees deemed insufficiently loyal to Trump.

According to the Post, O’Rourke is expected to be reassigned to a role overseeing an office examining ways to improve VA operations. – READ MORE

President Trump on Tuesday assured attendees at the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States National Convention that he would “fight like hell” to pass legislation to help veterans returning from war.

In his fiery speech in Kansas City, Missouri, Trump pledged big reforms are coming to the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Trump also praised his new VA Secretary Robert Wilkie saying, “he’s going to be fantastic,” as he called those who voted against his confirmation “super-lefts.”- READ MORE

