After Trump’s Motorcade Passed a Group of Supporters, They Received a Presidential Invitation (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump rang in the new year at Mar-a-Lago. However, before he celebrated at his “Winter White House,” he rounded out 2017 by playing golf Saturday.

As he made his way back home, the president noticed a group of supporters who had lined the street to see him go by.

According to The Palm Beach Post, about 20 minutes after the motorcade passed, two white vans returned and a man emerged with an invitation for the supporters to meet the president.

“It stunned me,” Mike Sims told the Post. “I didn’t know what to think.”- READ MORE

