Trump’s Manufacturing Jobs Record Is Even Stronger Than We Thought

The revival of manufacturing jobs during President Donald Trump’s first term has been even stronger than it previously appeared, according to revised data released by the Labor Department Friday.

The Labor Department’s updated results show that manufacturing was even weaker than previously thought in the final 34 months of Barack Obama’s presidency, with the economy adding 259,000 manufacturing jobs rather than the earlier reported 270,000, according to an analysis by Alan Tonelson.

That makes the rebound in the first 34 months of Trump’s presidency all the more impressive. The economy added 479,000 manufacturing jobs in those months, a bit more than the 478,000 reported earlier. – READ MORE

