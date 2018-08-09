Trump’s Legal Team Rejects Mueller Interview Terms – Seeks to Narrow Scope With Counteroffer

On Wednesday, President Trump’s lawyers rejected Robert Mueller’s terms for an interview and countered with an offer that would narrow the scope.

Lifelong Democrat and attorney Alan Dershowitz says he believes President Trump’s tactic is to “make Mueller an offer he can’t accept.”

The New York Times reported: President Trump’s lawyers rejected the special counsel’s latest terms for an interview in the Russia investigation, countering on Wednesday with an offer that suggested a narrow path for answering questions, people familiar with the matter said.

Jay Sekulow, one of Mr. Trump’s personal lawyers, confirmed that a response was sent but declined to comment on its content. The president’s lead lawyer in the case, Rudolph W. Giuliani, noted the documents that the White House has already provided and said, “We’re restating what we have been saying for months: It is time for the Office of Special Counsel to conclude its inquiry without further delay.” – READ MORE

One of the most highly talked about cases of the year is taking place inside Judge T.S. Ellis’ courtroom – and he’s making sure Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team knows it.

Here’s a look at some of the more colorful comments Ellis has directed toward Mueller’s team and key witnesses.

“I understand how frustrated you are. In fact, there’s tears in your eyes right now,” Ellis said Monday, according to a Bloomberg-obtained transcript.

When the prosecutor, Greg Andres, denied Ellis’ claim, the judge said, “Well, they’re watery.”

Before the exchange, Ellis had rebuked Andres for not looking at him while he was talking.

“Look at me! Don’t look down,” Ellis said.

When Andres said he was looking at a document, Ellis said “that’s B.S.”

And on Wednesday, Ellis chastised Andres again for how he speaks to him. At one point, Andres responded with a simple “yea.”

“Be careful about that, this is not an informal proceeding,” Ellis warned. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1