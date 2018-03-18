Trump’s lawyer calls for ‘manufactured’ Russia probe to be shut down

President Trump’s personal attorney John Dowd called on Saturday for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to shut down FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe — coming just hours after ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was fired.

“I pray that Acting Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt Dossier,” he said in a statement to Fox News.

“Just end it on the merits in light of recent revelations,” he added. Dowd’s comments were first reported by The Daily Beast.

Rosenstein is overseeing the probe after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any investigation related to Russia and the Trump campaign. Dowd said he made the remarks in his personal capacity and not on behalf of the president. – READ MORE

