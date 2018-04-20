Trump’s Late Night Tweet Grenade Might Collapse Mueller’s Traveling Circus Right Onto Comey’s Head

Just when you thought it was safe to log off the internet.

President Trump shot a flaming arrow at Special Counsel Robert Mueller and James Comey late Friday night.

This could set up a very interesting volley and a more interesting week ahead.

Buckle up.

James Comey illegally leaked classified documents to the press in order to generate a Special Council? Therefore, the Special Council was established based on an illegal act? Really, does everybody know what that means? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

