Trump’s Late Night Tweet Grenade Might Collapse Mueller’s Traveling Circus Right Onto Comey’s Head
President Trump shot a flaming arrow at Special Counsel Robert Mueller and James Comey late Friday night.
This could set up a very interesting volley and a more interesting week ahead.
James Comey illegally leaked classified documents to the press in order to generate a Special Council? Therefore, the Special Council was established based on an illegal act? Really, does everybody know what that means?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018