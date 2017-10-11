True Pundit

Trump’s Justice Department moves on Harvey Weinstein and orders FBI to open probe

The FBI has opened an investigation into Harvey Weinstein, DailyMail.com has exclusively learned.

DailyMail.com understands the move came at the behest of the Department of Justice, run by Donald Trump‘s Attorney General Jeff Sessions, which instructed the bureau to investigate the mounting allegations leveled at the movie mogul.

While it is unknown whether the DOJ order came directly from Sessions, the move is likely to be seen in a political light given Weinstein’s friendship with Trump foe Hillary Clinton.

The move by the DOJ came amid rumors that Weinstein plans to head to Europe for sex rehab – leading to fears of a Roman Polanski-style situation where he dodges prosecution in the U.S. – READ MORE

  • DemocracyRules

    Breaking: Hitler Finds Out About Harvey Weinstein
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=9&v=ViTSvgajzE0

  • Carolingian

    Harvey chose his victims by race. Not a single Juden.

  • Muriel Katz

    I HIGHLY doubt that Politics is at the root of Session’s request to investigate the allegations that are mounting up against Weinstein, a friend of Hillary’s. Especially since HILLARY is still walking around free because Sessions REFUSES to investigate HER.

    IMHO, Me thinketh that ‘something stinks in Denmark’. And this stink involves power, money, and ‘entertainments’ some of our Pillar-of-the-Community “leaders” in Congress don’t want US to see. What better way to keep info from being reported than to do the investigation from the INSIDE.

    Foxes investigating the hen house…….

  • Oliver Wendell Douglas

    Better suspend his passport. He will flee.