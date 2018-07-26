Trump’s Job Approval Rating Proves the Establishment Media’s Influence Is Dead

Over The Past Two Weeks, As The Establishment Media Have Accused Him Of Being Both A “nazi” And A “traitor,” President Donald Trump’s Job Approval Rating Has Held Steady — And Even Improved A Tad.

Below is a screenshot of the Real Clear Politics poll of polls graph that shows Trump’s approval rating over the last 14 days. The red line is Trump’s disapproval rating, the black is his approval rating. The two almost perfectly flat lines are superb symbols of the death of the media’s influence on public opinion.

If you recall, two weeks ago, the media were calling Trump and his supporters Nazis because Trump, like his predecessors, separated illegal alien adults and children at the border.

And throughout last week, the media were freaking out even more with their attacks on Trump as a “traitor” because he did not violate diplomatic norms and publicly shame Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference in Helsinki — because he retains a healthy skepticism regarding the disgraced Intelligence Community’s assessment that Russia meddled in the 2016 election. – READ MORE

According to a brand new Rasmussen poll, President Trump’s approval numbers have now climbed back to 46%, near the highest of his presidency. And all the other polls have now reflected the bump: the NBC/WSJ poll over the weekend shows Trump at an all-time high of 45%. That poll also showed that just 53% of Republicans approved of Trump’s behavior at his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Helsinki — but that didn’t matter much to their overall approval of him, which is nearly universal (88%).

What’s bolstering Trump’s high approval rating? The NBC/WSJ poll suggests that Trump’s economic record is his biggest asset: 50% of Americans like the way he’s handling the economy. 51% dislike the way he has handled Putin overall, 58% disapprove of his immigration policy, and 53% disapprove of his tariff policy.

But there’s something else that has happened, too: Trump’s approval rating has been remarkably stable since long before he was president. He began his presidency at nearly the same number he now occupies; during the election cycle, he hovered in the low-40s as well. News coverage simply doesn’t touch Trump, because everything is baked in. There’s nobody in America who doesn’t have a personal opinion or take on Trump. He’s become the political equivalent of the Super Bowl: the thing everybody watches and talks about. – READ MORE

