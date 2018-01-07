Trump’s Jerusalem Decision Literally Has Two Terrorist Groups Killing Each Other

President Donald Trump shook up the world with his recent announcement recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and in the process exposed a significant portion of the United Nations as being both anti-Israel and anti-American.

But a rather unexpected and unintended consequence has also emerged in the wake of Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital — two major terrorist groups are now at war with each other.

According to Fox News, the Islamic State group affiliate in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula has officially declared a state of war between themselves and Hamas, the terrorist organization that controls the Gaza Strip between Egypt and Israel.

The announcement came in a 22-minute long video in which an Islamic State group member accused of collaborating with Hamas was beheaded.

The jihadist executioner declared of Hamas, “Never surrender to them. Use explosives, silenced pistols, and sticky bombs. Bomb their courts and their security locations, for these are the pillars of tyranny that prop up its throne.” (CONSERVATIVE TRIBUNE)

