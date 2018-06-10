Trump’s intense handshake with Macron leads to viral photo

A handshake between President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday has gained widespread attention on social media for the thumb imprint the French leader left on Trump’s hand.

Trump-Macron handshake showdown at G7 summit#G72018 pic.twitter.com/sr0w096ZmJ — Press Plus – Press TV (@realPressPlus) June 9, 2018

The Trump-Macron handshake, a play in four acts pic.twitter.com/Ca6k9bigJg — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) June 9, 2018

🔥🔥Wow! Look at what Macron did to Trump's hand. Whoopsie doodle. pic.twitter.com/lYaZArmHXu — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) June 9, 2018

The two met at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Canada over the weekend in what has come to be viewed as a tense gathering among the world’s leading industrialized democracies. – READ MORE

