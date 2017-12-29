Trump’s infrastructure overhaul to be detailed next month

On the heels of President Donald Trump’s first major legislative victory, the administration is turning an eye toward the New Year, with the infrastructure revamp topping the to-do list.

White House officials told FOX Business on Thursday that the president will likely roll out his infrastructure principles next month, leading up to the State of the Union address. Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are set to discuss the GOP’s overarching infrastructure themes at Camp David between Jan.6 and Jan. 7.

According to officials, the White House views infrastructure as three separate pieces, which include streamlining bureaucracy, funding and collapsing the agency review process.

The projected spending figures remain unchanged: a $1 trillion package consisting of combined public-private spending. The federal government is looking to directly spend around $200 billion. – READ MORE

