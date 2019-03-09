Trump’s ‘Hire American’ Policy Delivers Fastest Wage Growth Since 2009

President Donald Trump’s “Hire American” policy pushed Americans’ wages up by 3.4 percent in the last 12 months, according to employment data released March 8.

“We’re seeing wages rise more than they have at any time for a long, long time,” Trump told reporters. He added:

The big news, really, was that wages went up. And that’s great for the American worker. That’s something people — I don’t know if they ever expected to see it.

Vice President Mike Pence said, “wages are rising at the fastest pace in nearly a decade, and more Americans are working today than ever before in the history of our country.”

Americans’ wealth-creating productivity is also rising much faster than under former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Productivity rose 1.8 percent in 2018, up from 0.2 percent in Obama’s last year, because higher wages are pressuring employers to buy the labor-saving machinery that will help Americans produce even more wealth.

But all the good news comes just after Trump publicly walked away from his “Hire American” economic strategy that made it all possible. – READ MORE