Trump’s First Year Sees Massive 40% Jump in Arrest of Illegals

Arrests of illegal immigrants skyrocketed during President Donald Trump’s first year in office, according to new data from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In 2017, “Our brave (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) officers arrested more than 100,000 criminal aliens who have committed tens of thousands of crimes,” Trump announced at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday.

The official numbers dropped the same day, revealing a marked increase over the final year of former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Authorities arrested 155,000 illegal immigrants in 2017, a 41 percent increase over the figure from the previous year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement revealed, according to CNN. – READ MORE

Trump's First Year Sees Massive 40% Jump in Arrest of Illegals

Arrests are up, yet deportations are down.
The Western Journal The Western Journal
