Trump’s FDA Commissioner Is Stepping Down

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb is stepping down in the middle of his fight against “epidemic” teen e-cigarette use, Health and Human Services Sec. Alex Azar announced Tuesday.

Sources close to Gottlieb say he is resigning so he can spend more time with his wife and three daughters, reported CNBC. They have been living in Westport, Connecticut, while he commutes back and forth to Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump weighed in on Gottlieb’s pending resignation Tuesday.

“Scott Gottlieb, who has done an absolutely terrific job as Commissioner of the FDA, plans to leave government service sometime next month,” Trump wrote on Twitter after the news broke. “Scott has helped us to lower drug prices, get a record number of generic drugs approved and onto the market, and so many other things. He and his talents will be greatly missed!”