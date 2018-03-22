Trump’s Facebook Strategy Hailed as Future of Elections by Time Magazine in 2012

Time Magazine praised the 2012 Obama campaign for its innovative use of Facebook to identify potential voters, reporting it “was almost certain to be the norm” by the 2016 race.

However, Cambridge Analytica, the British firm that employed similar techniques to help Donald Trump’s campaign, is coming under intense media scrutiny for misappropriating Facebook’s data.

In a 2012 story titled, “Friended: How the Obama Campaign Connected with Young Voters,” Time reported weeks after Obama’s defeat of Republican nominee Mitt Romney that the president’s re-election campaign was concerned about not being able to adequately reach the youth demographic in their get-out-the-vote efforts.

“For a campaign dependent on a big youth turnout, this could have been a crisis. But the Obama team had a solution in place: a Facebook application that will transform the way campaigns are conducted in the future,” according to the news outlet.

“I think this will wind up being the most groundbreaking piece of technology developed for this campaign,” Teddy Goff, the Obama campaign’s digital director, told Time. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1