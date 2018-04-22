Trump’s ex-wife Ivana says he doesn’t need to run again

Ivana Trump, President Trump‘s ex-wife, says he doesn’t need to run for reelection in 2020.

“I’ll tell you something, I don’t think it’s necessary,” Trump’s first wife said in a wide-ranging interview with Page Six.

“He has a good life and he has everything. Donald is going to be 74, 73 for the next [election] and maybe he should just go and play golf and enjoy his fortune.”

Ivana Trump added that her ex-husband likely misses the “freedom” of private life and chafes at having to know so much “information” about the world in his current position.

“I think he probably [misses] a little bit of freedom, I don’t think he probably knew how much is involved of being the president. It’s so [much] information — you have to know the whole world,” she tells Page Six.

