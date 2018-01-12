Trump’s EPA Chief Will Cut Liberal Agency’s Staff by 50% in First Term

Donald Trump got into office by promising to drain the swamp, and one of the swampiest parts of our nation’s capital is the liberal favorite known as the Environmental Protection Agency.

Thankfully, the president appointed the right person for the job — Administrator Scott Pruitt, who has taken a scythe rather than a scalpel to the bureaucratic monolith.

While it was clear to observers that Pruitt was making some headway, we didn’t realize just how much progress he was making until the EPA administrator announced this week that he planned to cut the agency’s staff by almost 50 percent in the president’s first term.

“The EPA Tuesday provided to Secrets its first year staff results which show that the agency is below levels not seen since former President Reagan’s administration,” the Washington Examiner reported.

“And if just those slated to retire by early 2021 leave, Administrator Scott Pruitt and his team will have reduced a staff of nearly 15,000, to below 8,000, or a reduction of 47 percent.” – READ MORE

Tucker Carlson debated an environmental activist over the contention that the frigid “bomb cyclone” afflicting the East Coast is a product of global warming.

WATCH:

Carlson asked Josh Fox why climate change proponents believe the meteorological event could be caused by global warming. – READ MORE