Trump’s DOJ Responds After House Democrats Hold AG Bill Barr In Contempt Of Congress

The Department of Justice blasted House Democrats’ decision Wednesday to hold Attorney General Bill Barr in contempt of Congress as “politically motivated and unnecessary.”

“The only side who has made accommodations is the Attorney General, who made extraordinary efforts to provide Congress and the public with information about the Special Counsel’s work,” the DOJ noted in a press statement Wednesday. Barr is unable “to comply with the House Judiciary Committee’s subpoena without violating the law, court rules, and court orders,” the statement added.

“It is deeply disappointing that elected representatives of the American people have chosen to engage in such inappropriate political theatrics,” the statement added. The House Judiciary Committee, led by New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, voted to hold Barr in contempt for not giving the committee special counsel Robert Mueller’s full, unredacted report.

Nadler, a Democrat, scheduled the congressional contempt vote for Wednesday at 10 a.m., after which all Democrats present voted to advance a vote to hold Barr in contempt of Congress in the procedural vote. The vote to hold Barr in contempt occurred Wednesday afternoon.

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins, a Georgia Republican, blasted Nadler in a statement Monday, saying the House Judiciary Committee chairman’s request would require Barr to break the law. Other Republicans shared similar sentiments.

“Chairman Nadler knows full subpoena compliance requires Attorney General Barr to break the law. Yet, instead of introducing legislation allowing the attorney general to provide Congress grand jury material, Democrats move to hold him in contempt,” Collins said in the statement.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio joined his fellow Republican, telling House members Wednesday that “Democrats are nervous he’s gonna get to the bottom of everything.”

