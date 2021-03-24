Trump’s DHS Secretary On Why Biden’s White House Is Hesitant To Label The Border Surge A ‘Crisis’

Chad Wolf, the former acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about the Biden administration refusing to label the migrant surge at the Southern Border a “crisis,” how he thinks it could impact the next national elections and more.

“The reason they don’t want to call it a crisis is they know that it was brought on by not only their messaging but also their actions and some of the policies that they have pursued,” Wolf said.

“There’s a hesitancy, I believe, on their side to call it a ‘crisis’ because it’s self-imposed, self-made on their front,” he said. “That’s not going to be good for you at the end of the day.”

Wolf also discussed his issue with the administration not calling the surge of migrants a “crisis.”

“You’re not being honest with the American people.”

