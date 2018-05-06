Trump’s DHS Announces ‘Zero-Tolerance’ Policy After Border Crossings Jump 200%

The Trump administration is signaling a tougher stance regarding law enforcement along the nation’s southern border in light of recent U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics.

April 2018 results show an approximately 200 percent increase in reports of illegal border crossings as compared to the previous April. Department of Homeland Security press secretary Tyler Houlton issued a statement this week intended to announce a policy of “zero tolerance” in addressing the issue going forward.

“If you enter our country illegally, you have broken the law and will be referred for prosecution,” he said.

The new stance will reportedly remove the possibility for special consideration on the basis of family unification or for any other reason.

“DHS has zero tolerance for those who break the law and will no longer exempt classes or groups of people from prosecution,” Houlton said. “Whether you are a single adult or an adult member of a family unity, if you are apprehended you will be prosecuted and put in removal proceedings.”- READ MORE

