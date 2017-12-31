Trump’s DC Hotel Was Supposed To Lose Money. It Made $2 Million In 4 Months.

Trump International Hotel in Washington., D.C. was projected to lose money, but it raked in a staggering $2 million in four months, according to a Friday report.

Despite frequent protests outside the hotel and the fact that most luxury hotels do not make substantial profits in their first years, President Donald Trump’s hotel hit an unexpected profit, Axios reported. The hotel, opened in 2016 and reconstructed out of an old post office close to the White House, is now a hot gathering spot for Trump fans, tourists and conservative groups.

While the hotel expected to lose $2 million in its first year, it cashed in almost that same amount in profits. Perhaps one factor that played into this increase was the spike in room rates following the presidential inauguration. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *