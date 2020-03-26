Trump’s Daily Briefings Are Getting Huge Ratings — And Leftists Hate Them

The ratings for President Trump’s daily briefing are soaring, and leftists are getting apoplectic.

The New York Times reluctantly admitted on Wednesday that the president’s daily coronavirus updates are garnering an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, adding, “roughly the viewership of the season finale of ‘The Bachelor.’”

The Times moaned, “And the numbers are continuing to rise, driven by intense concern about the virus and the housebound status of millions of Americans who are practicing social distancing. On Monday, nearly 12.2 million people watched Mr. Trump’s briefing on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, according to Nielsen — ‘Monday Night Football’ numbers. Millions more are watching on ABC, CBS, NBC and online streaming sites.”

Then, of course, the attack on Trump while acknowledging he’s reaching a tremendous audience: “And the audience is expanding even as Mr. Trump has repeatedly delivered information that doctors and public health officials have called ill informed, misleading or downright wrong.”

The Times intimated that Trump’s critics gripe that the briefings are putting Americans’ lives at stake. The Times quoted uber-left MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow stating, “I would stop putting those briefings on live TV — not out of spite, but because it’s misinformation,” as well as former ABC anchor Ted Koppel sniping, “Training a camera on a live event, and just letting it play out, is technology, not journalism; journalism requires editing and context. I recognize that presidential utterances occupy a unique category. Within that category, however, President Trump has created a special compartment all his own.” – READ MORE

