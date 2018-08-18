Trump’s Border Wall Over Halfway Complete in New Mexico

Construction workers building President Donald Trump’s long-promised wall along the United States/Mexico border have made significant progress in New Mexico, The Associated Press reported.

The project, approved last year, began April 9 and will cover 20 miles in total.

The construction is taking place west of Santa Teresa, near New Mexico’s state line with Texas.

As of Aug. 8, more than 8,100 panels spanning over 11 miles had been constructed, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

Construction involves replacing the miles of barriers currently in place with a fence made with thick steel posts.

"The wall will stand at least 18 feet tall (5.4 meters) and could go as high as 30 feet (9.1 meters) depending on the undulating terrain. It will have a 5-foot (1.5 meter) metal plate at the top to discourage climbing," Business Insider explained.

Appearing on CNN with host Poppy Harlow, Rashida Tlaib, who is running in Michigan to become the first Muslim woman to be elected to Congress, dodged twice when asked if the United States needs border security.

Harlow was concluding her segment when she stated:

You have joined the movement to abolish ICE, many of your fellow Democrats in Congress have, as well. But critics say, "Look, that energizes the Republican base; that energizes the president," who can point at Democrats and say, "See, you don't care about border security."What's your reaction to that?

The media framed the narrative implying the separations were new. But according to newly appointed Border Patrol chief Carla Provost, that’s not true.

“Under all four administrations I have worked under, we have separated families for different reasons,” she told TheHill.TV.

“Obviously, the welfare of the child is of utmost concern for us. And we are still separating if that is of concern. If the parent or the guardian has a serious, criminal history, we will still separate them as well,” she explained.

Indeed, the Trump administration never held a policy that mandated the separation of families at the border. Separation was merely a side-effect of his "zero tolerance" policy, which mandated every immigrant caught entering the U.S. illegally be criminally prosecuted. It was only then that minors were separated from their parents, since they couldn't be placed in jail together.