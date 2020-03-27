Trump’s Blistering Response To CNN: ‘I Have No Time For Stupidity’

President Trump absolutely hammered the media during a coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, then turned to Twitter to unload on CNN, in particular, saying, “I have no time for stupidity.”

“I think it’s very clear that there are people in your profession that write fake news. You do,” President Trump says to CBS News’ @PaulaReidCBS during the White House coronavirus task force update https://t.co/jDTU91Xjk4 pic.twitter.com/mNTGL4IjOZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 25, 2020

The verbal onslaught began earlier in the day when he responded to CBS News’ Paula Reid who insinuated the President’s desire to reopen the country and get the economy going might be based on his “political interests.”

I hear that Fake News CNN just reported that I am isolated in the White House, wondering out loud, “when will life return to normal?” Does anybody really believe that? There was no leak, they made it up – they are CORRUPT & FAKE NEWS…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

“Just so you understand, are you ready?” Trump fired back. “I think there are certain people who would like it to not open so quickly. I think there are certain people that would like it to do financially poorly because they think that would be very good as far as defeating me at the polls.”

Does anybody doubt that at all? Is the media actively cheering on the decimation of the American economy?

