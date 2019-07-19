Trump’s Attacks on Squad Were ‘Politically Brilliant,’ Democrat Lawmaker Concedes

House Democrats who spoke with CNN anchor Jake Tapper have expressed frustration with President Donald Trump’s deft handling of the so-called “squad,”with one calling his attacks “politically brilliant.”

Tapper and colleague Dana Bash reported that while Democrats came together to condemn Trump’s allegedly “racist” comments this week, they were dismayed at the fact that the president managed to lump the extremist squad in with the rest of the party.

Trump, as everyone now knows, called out the four Democrats — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) — for their anti-American views.

Another House Democrat admitted defeat at the hands of the savvy president, referring to his ability to shift the message as “politically brilliant.”

“The president won this one,” the congressman said, specifically referencing Trump’s “go back” comments. “What the president has done is politically brilliant. Pelosi was trying to marginalize these folks, and the president has now identified the entire party with them.” – READ MORE

