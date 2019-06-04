Trump’s Approval Rating Just Hit the Highest Point in Two Years

The results of a new Harvard Center for American Political Studies (CAPS)/Harris Poll were released on Friday — and the survey contained considerably good news for President Donald Trump.

A primary question asked was, “Do you approve or disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as president of the United States?”

Twenty-five percent of respondents said that they “strongly approve,” while 23 percent said they “somewhat approve.”

This gives the president a net approval of 48 percent.

Thirty-seven percent of respondents said that they “strongly disapprove,” while 15 percent said they “somewhat disapprove.”

This gives Trump a net disapproval of 52 percent.

Trump hasn’t seen an approval rating this high in this particular poll since mid-2017, a full two years ago, according to The Hill. – READ MORE