Trump’s Approval Rating Just Hit 50%. Thanks, MSM!

Half of likely U.S. voters now approve of President Trump’s job performance, according to Rasmussen Reports, which noted that on the same date in Barack Obama’s term his approval was only 45 percent.

The latest figures include 34 percent who strongly approve of the way the president is performing and 41 percent who strongly disapprove,” Rasmussen said.

“Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe has resulted in 13 indictments against Russians for meddling in the 2016 presidential election, and half of voters now think it’s possible this alleged interference cost Hillary Clinton the presidency. But slightly more think the U.S. government also interferes in the elections of other countries,” the polling service said. – READ MORE

