Trump’s approval rating jumps 10 points in one month

President Trump has seen an uptick in his job approval rating since reaching a record low last month, and majority of respondents think the White House has at least partially succeeded in getting Congress to advance its legislative agenda, according to a new poll by Monmouth University.

Forty-two percent of Americans gave Trump a positive approval rating in the new survey, which was released a day after he received high marks for his first State of the Union address Tuesday night. The president carried an approval rating of 32 percent last month, and has since seen a 6 point decrease in the percentage of voters who disapprove of his job performance.

Much of the boost for Trump appears to stem from a positive shift in the public’s perception of the tax cut bill, which passed the House and Senate in December and is expected to save middle-income Americans thousands of dollars in taxes beginning next year. Approval of the historic tax reform plan has jumped 18 points – to 44 percent – since last month, when a mere 26 percent of Americans supported the legislation. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

An “instant” poll of viewers who watched President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night found that 75% approved of the speech, while only 25% disapproved — a 50-point margin in the president’s favor.

Our instant @cbsnews @yougov poll finds strong approval among viewers of SOTU pic.twitter.com/HQv7saMjdQ — Anthony Salvanto (@SalvantoCBS) January 31, 2018

CBS News remarked: “Eight in 10 Americans who watched tonight felt that the president was trying to unite the country, rather than divide it.”

The CBS News / YouGov poll may have been skewed somewhat by the fact that more Republicans watched the speech than Democrats. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

President Donald Trump used his first official State of the Union address to propose a compromise on immigration. While offering an amnesty to 1.8 million so-called “Dreamers” — illegal aliens who entered the country as minors — Trump also insisted that “Americans are dreamers, too.”

So tonight, I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties — Democrats and Republicans — to protect our citizens of every background, color, religion, and creed. My duty, and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans — to protect their safety, their families, their communities, and their right to the American Dream. Because Americans are dreamers too. – READ MORE