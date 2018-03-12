Trump’s Announces Reason He Wants to Run Against Oprah… She Should Be Scared (VIDEO)

Trump: “I would love Oprah to run. I would love to beat Oprah. I know her weakness.” pic.twitter.com/AFT8aDKd5h — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 11, 2018

Move over, George McGovern. Stand aside, Walter Mondale. There could be a new low bar for Democrat Party presidential nominee, and her name is Oprah Winfrey.

Now, sure, McGovern and Mondale got 20 electoral votes and carried two states. Combined. However, if Democrats really want to see failure in action, they should coalesce around a fading talk show host with no policy and little business experience whose interest in the political sphere seems to have come about extremely recently. That sounds like a recipe for success if I’ve ever heard one.

In this, the president seems to share my view — and during a Saturday Pennsylvania campaign rally for state Rep. Rick Saccone, who is running for a seat in Congress — he encouraged Oprah to run against him, saying that it would be a “painful” experience for her.”

“I would love Oprah to win. I would love to beat Oprah. I know her weakness,” Trump told the audience.

“Wouldn’t we love to run against Oprah? I would love it. I would love it. That would be a painful experience for her.” – READ MORE

