Trump: ‘You know what I am? I’m a nationalist’ (VIDEO)

President Trump on Monday declared himself a “nationalist” as he railed against Democrats and “globalists” who put the wellbeing of the world over the country.

At a raucous campaign rally in Houston, Trump warned supporters that Democrats will seek to restore influence to “corrupt, power-hungry globalists.”

"A globalist is a person who wants the globe to do well, frankly, not caring about our country so much. And you know what, we can't have that. … You know what I am? I’m a nationalist. Use that word." – @realDonaldTrump in Texaspic.twitter.com/ynBMThhuvE — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 23, 2018

“You know what a globalist is? A globalist is a person that wants the globe to do well, frankly, not caring about our country so much,” Trump said. “And you know what, we can’t have that.”

The crowd began booing as Trump moved on to his preferred descriptor.

“You know, they have a word. It sort of became old-fashioned. It’s called a nationalist,” he continued. “And I say, ‘Really, we’re not supposed to use that word?’ You know what I am? I’m a nationalist. … Use that word.”

The crowd broke out into chants of “USA” in response. – READ MORE